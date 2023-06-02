It’s aready shaping up to be another fine evening and things will hot up further this weekend with forecasts predicting the temperature in Derry and Inishowen is set to hit 22 degrees by Sunday.

Overnight cloud and mist should make way early on Saturday for another stunning day of bright sunshine and if you are planning on heading to one of the north west’s beautiful beaches or parks you might want to get there early to book a prime spot.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures locally will hit 20 degrees Celsius by Saturday afternoon with a few clouds overhead but temperatures remaining around the 20 degrees mark into the evening.

People exercise, in the sunshine, along the Foyle Embankment in Derry (File picture). DER2220GS - 012

And it’s more of the same on Sunday, reaching 22 degrees by lunchtime and its looking like a fine day for the second Inishowen Pride parade in Buncrana in the afternoon.

Beyond that for the week ahead there doesn’t seem to be a drop of rain in sight with the Met Office and Met Éireann concurring that the warm and sunny conditions here will be continuing right through into Thursday at least.

In fact, it looks like the west is the best for a change as we head further into June with no dramatic change forecast for the foreseeable future in western areas.

But it’s worth remembering that if you are getting out and about this weekend that there is always of the risk of sunburn, so bring the sunscreen with you.