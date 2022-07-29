What do you think of Derry’s Creggan burn? Council looking for views from Glen residents

Working in partnership with the Glen Development Initiative (GDI), proposals for the site include an upgrade of the zig-zag steps, better greenway connectivity, additional lighting, tree planting and a new community centre within the park.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged residents to have their say on the proposals so they can best serve their needs.

“She said:“The latest proposals will significantly enhance the park’s offering and make it more user friendly which is why it is so important that people give their views on the proposals so they can be tailored to meet their needs.”

