Panto experience has been ‘perfect’ for lead actor

Tickets are still available for the Christmas pantomine extravaganaza Peter Pan in the Millennium Forum.

William Caulfield leads the hugely talented cast as the dastardly, Captain Hook, with local actress, Ellen Hasson, in the title role of Peter Pan. They are joined onstage by Conor O’Kane as the hilarious sidekick, Smee, Annie McCarroll as Wendy and Kathryn Rutherford as Tiger Lily/Mrs. Darling.

Annie and Kathryn took time out of their busy schedule to chat to the ‘Journal’ about their magical Forum panto experience so far.

This is Kathryn’s third year in the panto, and said she has “a soft spot for Derry and the Forum.”

“The show is definitely for the adults and the kids. There’s a lot of jokes in there that the kids wouldn’t get. Tiger Lily is a very different kind of role, she’s a very feisty character.

“Tiger Lily is a lot of fun to play, and it’s quite nice to play a character who isn’t waiting for a prince to save her,” she said.

There is a wide array of current songs that the whole family will love in this year’s show, and Kathryn said she thinks the music highlights the range of talents in the cast.

“The story is traditional so it needs magical music to make it work, and we have some lovely songs in there. it’s a credit to the musical director and the singers on stage,” she added.

This is Annie McCarroll’s first time in the Forum panto cast, and she said the experience has been “perfect.”

“It’s one of the best experiences I have had so far. The cast, crew have been lovely, it’s been a very homely environment to work in. I have been doing TV and film, but I’ve missed theatre. You can’t beat the experience, and the joy of the kids. The energy that you get back from the audience, overall that’s been the best experience for me,” she said. Playing Wendy, Annie has to fly throughout the show, and she said that at first, she was petrified.

“It’s not a normal thing to be doing and to have to sing when you’re up at that height as well. The kids love it as well,” she added.

Telephone 71264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.