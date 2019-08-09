Passengers urged to check Derry bus routes affected by roadworks - Colr. Tierney

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney has urged local people who use the Greater Shantallow bus routes to double check them ahead of service disruption caused by roadworks over the next two weeks.

He said: “Significant road works will cause disruption for commuters in the Glengalliagh Road area over the next two weeks. As a result, a number of Foyle Metro services will be changed to accommodate local people.

“I would encourage anyone who relies on the 12a, 13a or 14a from Galliagh, Shantallow and Glenabbey to city centre and the Waterside to check ahead in case they need to make alternative arrangements and check in with elderly or vulnerable family members who may need assistance.”

A £150,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme will commence on the B521 Glengalliagh Road, on Monday, August 12 for the next fortnight.

The scheme, which starts at Bradley’s Pass and progresses south westwards for a distance of 500 metres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road, the Department for Infrastructure has said.

To facilitate the resurfacing, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm.

A diversion will be signed via A515 Skeoge Road and Bradley’s Pass. Access to the Northside Shopping Centre for patrons and deliveries will be maintained.

The Department said it has carefully planned the work to minimise disruption, however, road users should expect some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

Completion of the work by 24 August is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed if there is any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.