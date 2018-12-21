Peter Pan at the Millennium Forum is out of this world!

Get ready to be taken away on a magical journey to Never Never Land with this year’s Millennium Forum panto, Peter Pan.

The show really does provide fun for all ages, with audience participation for the children, and jokes that only really adults would get.

The stellar cast impress from the very first scene set in the Darling family nursery, with Annie McCarroll taking on the famous role of Wendy.

It’s not long before the magic of Peter Pan takes over the Millennium Forum, as Ellen Hasson flies onto the stage, along with friend Tinkerbell.

The special effects in the show are second to none, and you can tell that the cast are genuinely enjoying flying through the air as they make their way to Never Never Land.

Smee, played by Conor O’Kane, also impresses throughout, and the children in the audience get behind him and play along with his games during the show.

The musical numbers in the show are a big reflection on the year in music and culture.

Expect to hear some of the big numbers from a certain hit musical, and also a well known children’s hit from YouTube.

There’s still time to catch this year’s Millennium Forum Panto, so get your tickets before it’s too late!

Peter Pan performs at the Millennium Forum until Sunday, December 30.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office and are priced from £10.50.

Telephone 02871264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.