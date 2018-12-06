Peter Pan panto in the Forum is ‘full of magic’

Head down to the Millennium Forum this December for a fun filled, magical adventure, with the much loved favourite pantomime, Peter Pan.

Cast members Ellen Hassen and Conor O’Kane took some time out from their busy panto schedule to speak to the ‘Journal’ this week about the show so far.

Ellen is no stranger to Panto, having performed in the Forum shows since she was just 10-years-old in the junior chorus.

The 26-years-old has this year taken on the role of Peter Pan, and said it’s “definitely one of the best parts”.

“There is lots of magic in the show, and that’s why I love it.

“There’s lots of flying, lots of singing, dancing, and lots of really well known songs where people can join in. It’s great for the kids and there’s a lot of stuff for adults too. The main thing for me is the flying, I just love it,” said Ellen.

Conor O’Kane plays Captain Hook’s right hand man Smee, but said there’s more than meets the eye to the supposed ‘baddie’.

“He’s working on the ship but doesn’t really want to be, he’s there against his will. He’s pretending to be a baddie, but he’s really a goodie!

“It’s been a really fun rehearsal process, the company are brilliant, we’re having loads of craic together,” he said.

Ellen added that the reaction to the show so far has been positive, and having an audience getting involved really makes the whole experience. “We’ve had a really good reaction so far. With school performances, you have 1,000 screaming kids in the audience, and they just love it!

“You spend so long rehearsing, not getting any reaction. Panto is one of those things where you need people there to get involved. So it’s been really good so far, the show comes alive when you get the audience in,” she added.

Peter Pan performs at the Millennium Forum until Sunday, December 30. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Relaxed Performance and Dementia Friendly Performance this Sunday at 2.30pm.