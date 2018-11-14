‘Pitch’ perfect opportunity for local designers

Derry City & Strabane District Council are encouraging local designers to enter a new competition to win an opportunity to showcase their brands to thousands of buyers, influencers, retail and trend experts at the UK’s leading fashion tradeshow ‘Pure London’ on February 10-12, 2019.

Eight local designers will be selected to travel to London to showcase their collections following a special Dragon’s Den-style ‘pitching’ event on December 14 at the Inner City Trust’s Fashion & Textile Design Centre on Shipquay Street.

The ‘pitching’ competition is part of Council’s ‘Designer Enterprise Programme’ which supports emerging designers and helps to take them commercially to market.

The programme draws on the expertise of industry experts – ensuring that local designers are empowered and provided with essential skills training, knowledge and the tools to develop their businesses effectively and efficiently.

Louise Breslin, Business Support Manager with DCSDC, said: “I am delighted that eight winning designers will be able to avail of this incredible opportunity to showcase their collections to thousands of buyers at ‘Pure London’. Pure London is an exclusive exhibitor event and the UK’s largest fashion trade show for trendsetting brands and designers from around the world.”

Deirdre Williams, Business Development Manager with the Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre added: “The special ‘pitching’ competition is a fantastic opportunity for the eight winning designers to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2019 collections at Pure London.

“Pure London really is an eclectic mix of emerging designers and established brands and the ideal location for local designers to showcase their collections to thousands of top retailers.

“Indeed, with thousands of buyers attending the event every season and sourcing from hundreds of brands, our winning designers will be in a prime position to sell to – and forge relationships with – independent boutiques, multiples, department stores and online stores.

“Importantly, our region – as in the past with our world famous shirt industry heritage – continues to produce young and emerging talent whose imagination and quality of design is key to a successful future in the global fashion industry.

“I hope to see as many designers as possible enter the competition and avail of this unique opportunity to present their collections outside of local markets to an international audience.”

The deadline for applications to the special ‘pitching’ event is November 30. For further information and to apply visit www.fashionanddesignhub.com or contact Deirdre Williams on 07807795889.

For further information on the ‘Designer Enterprise Programme’ contact Danielle McNally, Business Officer, on 02871 253 253.