POLL ONE: Who do you think should be a finalist in the Foyle Centennial Women's Awards?

Voting is now open for the Foyle Centennial Women's Awards.

The full list of 100 nominees has been published in the Derry Journal, and you can now cast your vote online for the woman, past or present, that you believe has made a difference in the lives of others.

Organised by Dove House, all nominees are invited to a Gala Ball in the City Hotel on March 10, and 10 winners will be selected on the night from the votes.

The women will be profiled in the Derry Journal both Tuesday and Friday in the lead up to the event.

