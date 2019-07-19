'Pooches in the Park' in Derry returns this weekend

The biggest doggy event of the year locally - the Rainbow Rehoming Centre’s popular Pooches in the Park event - returns to St Columb’s Park this weekend.

Hundreds of dog owners and their furry friends are expected to join in the event, which takes place this Sunday, July 21st from 2pm to 5pm.

Holly Bradley pictured with her puppy Madge during a previous Pooches in the Park event. DER3018-102KM

Pooches in the Park is the biggest canine event of the annual calendar in the north west, and this year will again feature fun dog show categories with agility equipment on offer for the more energetic pets.

Admission is £10 per dog and there will be a free doggy bag for every dog that registers, as well as prizes for 1st 2nd and 3rd of each category and the doggy run.

There will be a wide variety of activities on the day with pet stalls, a doggy bakery, a pet photo booth, fun fair stalls, face painting and a flyball display.

All donations raised from this event will go towards the Rainbow Rehoming Centre’s New Site Fund.

Jordan and Julie Upton pictured with Storm and Summer during a previous Pooches in the Park event held in St. Columb's Park by the Rainbow Rehoming Centre. DER3018-107KM

The Rainbow Centre is hoping to raise enough money to secure a new base to house more dogs and cats from among the ever growing numbers of unwanted and stray pets so they can help find even more of them their forever homes.

The animal shelter has already rehomed thousands of pets over the years and has made a huge impact on controlling feral cat populations through their trap, neuter and release programme, and have worked extensively with the local community, vets, Dogs Trust, Cats Protection, to spread awareness of animal welfare, neutering and microchipping.

Local pet superstore Jollyes will be donating the goody bags and prizes and will be in attendance on the day along with Cats Protection and the Dogs Trust as well as a whole range of other organisations.

For more information on the event see the Rainbow Rehoming Centre’s Pooches in the Park Facebook page.