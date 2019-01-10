Popular 10k obstacle course Hard As Oak returns this summer

Oakfire Adventures will run their ‘Hard as OAK’ challenge for the fifth year, with approximately 2,500 competitors expected to take part this summer.

This year’s event will take place on June 22.

The in demand 10k is said to be the hardest obstacle course in Ireland and has this year partnered with Foyle, Search and Rescue.

It is expected to push entrants to the limit with over 60 man-made and natural tests along the picturesque route.

Obstacles include the cliff jump, slip’n’slide, gorge climb, swamp, tunnels, tyre walls, cargo netting, monkey ladders, walled gardens, marsh, lanes, gullies, paths, streams, rivers, trenches, swings, stone stairways and open fields. It must be noted that this event is not timed and all obstacles are optional.

Richard Allen, course director, said: “As this is our fifth year we are always evolving and consistently adding to the course to make it even more challenging than last year.

“We want people to cross the finish line thinking ‘that was awesome’, we are so lucky to have such great terrain and beautiful woodlands for participants to enjoy.

“Our motto is bigger, better, harder and are really happy with the way our course is shaping up. We need to offer something new each year and keep people challenged through innovative obstacles designed around the topography of the land.”

Mud Runs are the fastest growing mass participation sport in the UK. As many as 250,000 people take part in more than 150 events each year, according to the Obstacle Course Racing Association (OCRA).

On Sunday, June 23, Hard as OAK will run their teen and mini OAK events.

Teen OAK is a 5km course for 11-17 year olds and mini OAK is a 2km course for 6-10 year olds.

Foyle, Search & Rescue’s Eamon Eannetta added: “Partnering with The Hard as OAK team is a great opportunity for thousands of people to take part in a truly epic challenge.

“We will be providing water safety for the event again this year and are looking forward to seeing participants having another fun day out.”

Richard concluded: “After the adults, teens and minis the last wave of the weekend is held for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust which we happily sponsor.

“This was a great finish to last year’s event and our entire crew were on the course helping and having fun, we cannot wait to do it all over again.”

There will be space along the course for supporters to come and watch their loved ones get muddy, wet and put through the ringer.

If interested in the event, register online at www.hardasoak.com or if you have a team send an email to info@hardasoak.com for group discount.