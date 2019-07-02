Public meeting to examine ‘devastating impact’ of welfare cuts

A public meeting to examine the ‘real and devastating impact’ of welfare cuts in Derry is to take place tomorrow night.

The meeting, which has been organised by Derry Action Against Cuts, will be attended by newly elected representatives who will explore how they can help to alleviate the desperation already being felt by austerity.

Local residents will share their experience of welfare cuts and there will be a number of welfare rights advisors in attendance.

They will be making appointments with anyone keen to get advice.

Jim Browne, Welfare Rights Advisor from Creggan Community Collective, said: “We have experienced a huge increase in the number of people being affected by the cuts already, including PIP and Universal Credit. This is only getting worse and anyone who says people won’t be affected isn’t seeing what’s happening right across our communities.

“I would encourage everyone to attend the meeting on Wednesday night to hear from local people who have already been left devastated by these changes and ask our politicians what they are going to do to fix this.”

Further public meetings will take place in each District Electoral Area across Derry and Strabane over the summer.

The first meeting will take place at the Hive, upstairs in the Rath Mor Centre, Bligh’s Lane, Creggan on Wednesday, July 3 from 7 pm. A hot buffet will be provided.