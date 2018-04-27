Purple Disco Machine set for Nerve Centre debut

Tonight (Friday), the Nerve Centre welcomes the inventor of the Deep Funk sound and one of Beatport’s top-selling artists across all genres, Purple Disco Machine.

International DJ, producer and remixer Tino Piontek, aka Purple Disco Machine, has been on a whirlwind of a musical journey since the conception of his Deep Funk branded Disco House music project in 2009.

The Dresden-born Deep Funk innovator has racked up numerous achievements.

Accolades picked up on the way include being named Traxsource ‘Artist Of The Year 2015’ and influential dance music blog Magnetic Man going so far as to say that ‘‘if 2015 had a shape and a sound, it would be a Purple Disco Machine.”

Over the last three years he has unleashed remix bomb after remix bomb for global music Artists such as: Gorillaz, Jamiroquai, Two Door Cinema Club to name but a few.

BBC Radio One have acknowledged his class by rewarding him with an Essential mix back in October 2017 as well as a ‘Pete Tong After Hours Mix’ and a ‘Pete Tong Future Star’ feature alongside an ‘Annie Nightingale Quest Mix’. Paul Ramsey (Intergalactik Disko) & G provide support for Purple Disco Machine and tickets are currently available online at www.nervecentre.org