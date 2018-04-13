Relax and unwind at Redcastle Hotel

You had me at Redcastle...

Nestled along Lough Foyle, a night away at the Redcastle Hotel feels like you’ve been whisked away to a destination that isn’t just a stone’s throw from Derry.

I made the short trip to Redcastle last Saturday on one of the first sunny days of spring, for 24 hours of pure bliss, trying out their new one-night package.

Greeted by a glass of champagne in my room, I sat back to relax, and was blown away by the sheer luxury of the decor in the room.

The sea view room was to the highest standard, with every minor detail thought of.

The views from the hotel would rival many across the globe, and there was a breathtaking, picture perfect sunset across Lough Foyle before I made my way to the Edge restaurant for dinner on Saturday.

I think you would be forgiven for taking a long time to order in the Edge restaurant, as you’re once again looking out onto Lough Foyle, and it’s easy to be distracted.

The menu offers something to suit everyone’s taste, and there is also an extensive wine list.

I opted for the Chicken Liver Parfait for starter, which came with a selection of freshly baked breads, and it did not disappoint.

Having eaten in the restaurant previously, I had hoped the signature dish of the Daube of Beef was still on the menu, and to my delight it was. I honestly think you’ll struggle to find a better tasting beef dish.

It is cooked to perfection, and simply melts in your mouth.

We were absolutely stuffed after our mains, but so we didn’t miss out, the restaurant staff were kind to suggest taking dessert to the room.

The hotel has a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and we had some drinks in the bar after dinner, and got chatting to groups from across the country who all had similar praise. It was great to head back to the room later that evening, and have a meringue to look forward to!

On Sunday morning I made my way to the spa for an express facial. After a peaceful wait in the relaxation suite, beauty therapist Shannon talked me through the Voya products she would use on my skin, and even provided a product list afterwards.

For pure luxury and relaxation, the Redcastle Hotel is definitely at the top of my list.