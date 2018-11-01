Return of the Ancients Hallowe'en street carnival parade in Derry Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There's no need to worry If you missed Derry's big Hallowe'en street carnival parade. Put the feet up, grab yourself a cup of tea and watch it here in its entirety. The Derry Hallowe'en street carnival parade makes its way through the city on Wednesday evening. Six families share their stories in ‘The Crack in Everything’