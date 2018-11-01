Return of the Ancients Hallowe'en street carnival parade in Derry

There's no need to worry If you missed Derry's big Hallowe'en street carnival parade.

Put the feet up, grab yourself a cup of tea and watch it here in its entirety.

The Derry Hallowe'en street carnival parade makes its way through the city on Wednesday evening.

