REVIEW: ‘We Will Rock You’ is not to be missed!

The musical masterpiece ‘We Will Rock You’ started its six night run in the Millennium Forum on Monday, driving the local crowd wild and to their feet, singing and dancing.

This show, written by Queen and Ben Elton, really is one not to be missed, as it is a feel good night out for all, and features stunning performances, sets and costumes.

The show is set in the future where everyone is controlled by Globalsoft Corporation, and is taught to think, act and dress the same way at ‘Gaga University.’

Music is banned, apart from what is programmed by Globalsoft, but a group of ‘Bohemians’ are trying to rebel by bringing back rock ‘n’ roll.

The show has been reimagined for this 2019 tour, and Ben Elton’s writing is hilarious with a lot of up to date references, which keep the audience laughing throughout.

The musical features 25 songs from Queen’s impressive back catalogue, and the enthusastic Derry audience made it feel like a ‘sing-along’ performance, joining in with the singing, tapping their feet and clapping.

The cast put in a stellar performance from start to finish, with out of this world vocals, doing justice to the late great Freddie Mercury.

Standout performances include Michael McKell’s ‘Buddy,’ with the perfect comedy timing, as well as lead performers Ian McIntosh as dreamer Galileo and Elena Skye as fellow rebel and love interest Scaramouche.

This show really is a must-see, and with limited tickets for remaining performances, it would be advised to book soon.

‘We Will Rock You’ performs at the Millennium Forum until Saturday, October 26. Tickets are now available from the Box Office via 02871264455 or www.millenniumforum.co.uk