Santa Claus is coming to Oakfield Park

There are just days left until the magical Santa Express pulls into Oakfield Park in Raphoe again.

With places going fast, those who want to take a ride on the festive train are urged to book soon!

The unique Christmas experience for all the family will run from December 1 to 23.

This yea to keep the parents entertained, for the first time there will be an Artisan Christmas Market with plenty of time for shopping while the children enjoy an elf workshop and a marquee full of crafts, games and story telling.

After boarding the Santa Express visitors will be taken on an enchanting ride through Oakfield’s woodlands to meet Santa and his helpers.

There will then be a professional photographer on hand to capture the family moment with prints available to take home.

Children will receive a certificate for being on the good list this year as well as a special gift from Santa.

After the important visit to Santa’s grotto the train will then transport guests to Oakfield’s bistro, Buffers, where food and drink will be served throughout.

A free glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate will be served from a vintage tea van while children will have the chance to post their letter to Santa.

To avoid disappointment, those interested are advised to book early as dates are selling out very quickly.

Tickets can be secured at Oakfield park’s website at www.oakfieldpark.com/events or by calling 00353 (0) 74 9173068 or 353 (0)74 9173922