Say You’ll Be There? Spice Girls announce Irish stadium date

Spice Girls are set to kick off their 2019 stadium tour in Dublin next May.

The girls will perform in Croke Park on Friday, May 24, 2019.

It’s been 21 years since their last Irish show, and they will be the first girl group to ever headline Croke Park.

Tickets for UK dates went on sale last Saturday morning, and they added astaggering five additional dates in quick succession over the weekend.

Tickets for the Croke Park gig go on sale next Thursday, November 22 at 9am.

Ticketmaster UK’s MD Andrew Parsons said: “Demand for Spice Girls was off the chart. They have smashed through Ticketmaster UK’s records becoming the busiest ever sale.

“There were millions of people on our site searching for tickets, with a queue at one point of well over 700,000. From what we saw, they could have played nearly every night for a year.”

The much anticipated tour will see Spice Girls, plus very special guest Jess Glynne.