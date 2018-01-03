Search begins for Limavady’s Fitness Factor 2018 winner!

People in Limavady and the surrounding areas are being encouraged to kick off 2018 with a focus on getting fit, while supporting people in the local community who are affected by cancer.

Emma McCann, the local fundraiser for Cancer Focus NI appealed to people in Limavady this week to get invovled and help maintain vital services for those who need it most.

The charity - previously known as the Ulster Cancer Foundation - has teamed up with local gym, Crossfit Limavady, to bring an innovative and inspiring fitness challenge to people in the area.

The six week challenge, led by local fitness enthusiasts Andy Chapman and Michael Walsh, aims to help 20 men and women change their lifestyles for the better and help lower the risk of certain cancers.

On the first night of the challenge, Tuesday January 9, all 20 participants will have their measurements recorded. They will be measured again at the end of the challenge to note their progress.

Those taking part will attend weekly fitness classes and a group session every Saturday. A healthy eating plan will be put in place from week one, and tips and advice will be offered during the six weeks that can be used by the participants once the challenge is over.

Entry is free but all those taking part are asked to fundraise a minimum of £300 for Cancer Focus NI.

Fundraiser Emma explained: “Although this is a physical challenge, it’s also a fundraising challenge – and that’s where I come in. I will be on hand to offer all challengers advice and support with their fundraising activities.

“There will be an overall winner of ‘The Fitness Factor Limavady’ challenge based on a point system. Points are awarded for each class attended, the overall improvements in health, and, at the end, for the most money raised. Every additional £100 raised over the £300 minimum will earn a point.

“The money raised from the challenge will be invested in the Cancer Focus NI Keeping Well van that will bring cancer prevention health checks to the Limavady area. This is a really important service and we’ve had such positive feedback on it. The van offers checks to local businesses and also to people in more rural communities and we hope to provide much more of this in the area.”

Emma explained some of the local services on offer in more detail.

“We have some really wonderful initiatives in place including a Family Support Counselling Service for children who have a significant adult who has passed away from cancer. We have specific counsellors to deal with that and it’s an amazing service which is on offer to people in this area.

Andy Chapman, co-owner of Crossfit Limavady said: “Michael and I are very excited to have been asked to lead this six week challenge again for Cancer Focus NI. We look forward to meeting the group and look forward to the fun, sweat and sense of achievement ahead of us all.

Places are limited to 20 and the challenge is filling up quickly. To book a place call Emma McCann on 07731 375 022.

Anyone who has any concerns about cancer can call the free Cancer Focus NI Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339 and speak to a cancer nurse.