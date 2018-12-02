Send us your Christmas Jumper pictures and win a £650 shopping voucher!

We have teamed up with Boost Drinks to give you the chance to win a whopping £650 to help boost your Christmas funds and make it a festive season to remember!

Since Boost first hit the shelves here 15 years ago, it has enjoyed phenomenal success in the local market which is reflected by the fact that the brand now occupies the top three positions in the convenience sector’s soft drink sales charts. So to celebrate one lucky reader will win £650 Love2Shop vouchers to spend on their loved ones or themselves this Christmas.

To be in with a chance to win, simply send us in pictures of your best or worst Christmas jumpers.

Competition T&Cs

Entrants must be over 16. Prize is as detailed. No alternative will be offered. Pictures should be emailed to helen.mcgurk@jpimedia.co.uk or sent to Helen McGurk, Features Editor, News Letter Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Square South, Belfast, BT1 5JA. Closing date for entries is 5pm, December 6. A daytime telephone number is essential.

Pictures may be reproduced in our publications.