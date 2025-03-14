Best jewellery gifts for loved ones this Mother’s Day
From personalised necklaces to delicate bracelets, these beautifully crafted pieces are all under €150. The full collection of products can be found here along with a selection of Diamonds Factory’s top picks below.
Mama Script Necklace
Was: 170€ Now:144€
A meaningful and stylish gift, this scripted ‘Mama’ necklace featuring a diamond pendant is the perfect way to show your love and appreciation to your Mum.
Micro Pave Setting Diamond Designer Pendant
Was: 145€ Now: 123€
For the loved one who prefers understated elegance, this micro pavé pendant adds the perfect touch of subtle sparkle to any look - day or night!
Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Bracelet
Was: 154€ Now: 131€
A stunning and feminine bracelet that makes a beautiful addition to any jewellery collection, featuring a gorgeous dainty butterfly and a diamond stud that will add a shine to your wrist.
Prong Setting Dainty Stud Earring
Was: 155€ Now:132€
For the mums who prefer a timeless, classic and versatile earring, these dainty diamond studs are a must-have in your mum’s jewellery collection.
Love Script Bracelet
Was: 177€ Now:150€
Show your affection with this beautifully crafted ‘Love’ script bracelet, a meaningful keepsake to remind you of your ever-lasting love on this special occasion.
Micro Prong Setting Diamond Delicate Necklace
Was: 165€ Now:150€
A gift she can wear every day, this infinity pendant is a symbol of immense love which makes the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.