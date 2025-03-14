Best jewellery gifts for loved ones this Mother’s Day

By Holly Mason
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Ireland's leading jewellery brand, Diamonds Factory Ireland, has shared top picks that would make the perfect gift for a special loved one.

From personalised necklaces to delicate bracelets, these beautifully crafted pieces are all under €150. The full collection of products can be found here along with a selection of Diamonds Factory’s top picks below.

Most Popular

Mama Script Necklace

Was: 170€ Now:144€

Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Braceletplaceholder image
Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Bracelet

A meaningful and stylish gift, this scripted ‘Mama’ necklace featuring a diamond pendant is the perfect way to show your love and appreciation to your Mum.

Micro Pave Setting Diamond Designer Pendant

Was: 145€ Now: 123€

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the loved one who prefers understated elegance, this micro pavé pendant adds the perfect touch of subtle sparkle to any look - day or night!

'Mama Necklace'placeholder image
'Mama Necklace'

Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Bracelet

Was: 154€ Now: 131€

A stunning and feminine bracelet that makes a beautiful addition to any jewellery collection, featuring a gorgeous dainty butterfly and a diamond stud that will add a shine to your wrist.

Prong Setting Dainty Stud Earring

Was: 155€ Now:132€

For the mums who prefer a timeless, classic and versatile earring, these dainty diamond studs are a must-have in your mum’s jewellery collection.

Love Script Bracelet

Was: 177€ Now:150€

Show your affection with this beautifully crafted ‘Love’ script bracelet, a meaningful keepsake to remind you of your ever-lasting love on this special occasion.

Micro Prong Setting Diamond Delicate Necklace

Was: 165€ Now:150€

A gift she can wear every day, this infinity pendant is a symbol of immense love which makes the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.

Related topics:Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice