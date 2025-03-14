Best jewellery gifts for loved ones this Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Ireland's leading jewellery brand, Diamonds Factory Ireland, has shared top picks that would make the perfect gift for a special loved one.

From personalised necklaces to delicate bracelets, these beautifully crafted pieces are all under €150. The full collection of products can be found here along with a selection of Diamonds Factory’s top picks below.

Mama Script Necklace

Was: 170€ Now:144€

Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Bracelet

A meaningful and stylish gift, this scripted ‘Mama’ necklace featuring a diamond pendant is the perfect way to show your love and appreciation to your Mum.

Micro Pave Setting Diamond Designer Pendant

Was: 145€ Now: 123€

For the loved one who prefers understated elegance, this micro pavé pendant adds the perfect touch of subtle sparkle to any look - day or night!

'Mama Necklace'

Butterfly Diamond Delicate Chain Bracelet

Was: 154€ Now: 131€

A stunning and feminine bracelet that makes a beautiful addition to any jewellery collection, featuring a gorgeous dainty butterfly and a diamond stud that will add a shine to your wrist.

Prong Setting Dainty Stud Earring

Was: 155€ Now:132€

For the mums who prefer a timeless, classic and versatile earring, these dainty diamond studs are a must-have in your mum’s jewellery collection.

Love Script Bracelet

Was: 177€ Now:150€

Show your affection with this beautifully crafted ‘Love’ script bracelet, a meaningful keepsake to remind you of your ever-lasting love on this special occasion.

Micro Prong Setting Diamond Delicate Necklace

Was: 165€ Now:150€

A gift she can wear every day, this infinity pendant is a symbol of immense love which makes the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.