Christmas Markets return to Derry next weekend as Mayor’s Magical Christmas Experience to begin

Nestled in Guildhall Square, the markets will take place over the first two weekends of December.

Goods for sale will include unique handmade crafts, local artisan food and tasty treats.

The markets take place over Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th December.

Derry's Christmas Market in Guildhall Square back in December 2013.

They will then return on Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th December.

Meanwhile the countdown is on for the Mayor’s Magical Christmas Experience.

The North Pole gang have received a special invitation from The Mayor to come and visit the children of Derry and Strabane and to make sure they are prepared for Christmas.

Fasten your jingle bells and get ready to deck those halls as circus games, storytelling and a pupper show are all planned as well as a Santa Meet & Greet.

The Mayor’s Magical event takes place first in ⭐️ Strabane at the Alley Theatre next Saturday December 4th, 12pm – 5pm.

It is free but tickets must be pre-booked at www.alley-theatre.comThe Mayor’s Magical Christmas Experience then moves to Derry’s Guildhall with a sensory evening on Friday 17th December 5pm – 8pm for children with particular needs.

It will also run for all children on Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th December 1pm – 5pm