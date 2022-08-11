City of Derry Airport to Palma, Majorca route back for summer 2023

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently introduced Travel Solutions sun holidays from the City of Derry Airport have been deemed “a tremendous success” with some last-minute deals still be had for the next fortnight.

The Airport confirmed that its partnership with award-winning NI tour operator “will bring another summer season of connectivity for family holidays, couples breaks, group getaways and flight only offers, which is highly in demand in the North West with the convenience of flying local and great value parking offers”.

Flights will operate from 28 June, 2023 to 23 August 2023 from City of Derry Airport to Palma, with 20KG baggage allowance and a £50 per person deposit required (ends 30.9.2022). Full ATOL and CAR protection in place.

“We have received great feedback from this summer season and look forward to providing more great value holidays with the ease of travelling from City of Derry Airport.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport added: “We are thrilled to welcome back the Travel Solutions program for 2023 and look forward to welcoming many more passengers heading to the sun.

“With minimal travel time to the airport, cost-effective parking rates, a journey time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to your departure gate, and the best priced Airport Lounge in the UK to relax in, there is no doubt that ‘Flying Local’ will provide you with a stress-free travel experience.”