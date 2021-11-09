Danny Lynch is a local musician and videographer. He said: "I prefer to go to the till most times, I don’t like the self service checkouts, the self service checkouts are probably taking people’s jobs. The way things are going with automation and things like that, I think we need to be creating jobs for people and not just saving money for corporations, especially ones who are massive and already have enough money. We’ve got loads of people unemployed and wages are stagnating. We need people in these positions, so put a human in there instead of a robot." DER2144GS – 022
Derry Vox Pop: Do you prefer checkout or self-service?
Conor McClean took to the streets to ask local people about their views on staffed check outs and automated self-service devices in shops.
Martin McGeehan: "I like to go to the till. I like to keep someone in a job and a bit of personal contact. I think there are too many, we’re losing the human touch. It’s like the phone calls you get now from your GP. Instead of a human being helping you, it’s a machine." DER2144GS – 021
Kirsten McCloskey said: Kirsten McCloskey said: "I don’t mind the self service to be honest with you. They are much speedier. But if I see anyone who is elderly in the queue, then I would go to the self service and let them go to the till. Some self service checkouts threw me, I suppose they are just new in some shops; so I had to get someone to tell me what to do really. I was looking for a till, but couldn’t get one." DER2144GS – 024
Ciaran McLaughlin works in the Blackbird. He said: "I prefer to use self service because it is much faster. I don’t have any problems using them. I would always have used self checkouts, it’s just handier isn’t it? If people are losing their jobs, then that’s a different story, we are becoming robots." DER2144GS – 025