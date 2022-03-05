Derry’s new Pop Up shops: Bridgene Graham, Coalesce Wearable Art
Bridgene Graham’s Coalesce Wearable Art is one of six new Pop Up Shops at Foyleside Shopping Centre.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, designer Bridgene Graham and her partner, tattoo artist Niall Lynch, had to close the doors of both their businesses.
The pair, who had also just welcomed a baby daughter, began thinking of different ways to stay creative and generate income.
“Niall was drawing up some Japanese-inspired art prints, and I said, ‘This would look really good on kimonos and T-shirts,” recalls Bridgene, who studied at Belfast Metropolitan Fashion College and specialised in couture pieces and dress alterations pre-2020.
“After months of sketching, digital designing, pattern-cutting and sample making, Coalesce – meaning to grow together and unite as one – was born.”
Their product range includes streetwear and special occasion pieces, for people who want to stand out from the crowd. “When I have events like weddings to go to, I can never find anything really different, that’s a ‘wee bit of me’”, says Bridgeen. “Now, I can just throw on one of our silk kimonos and a belt, and I’m ready to go.”
Being part of RE:IMAGINE has shown Bridgeen and Niall how far their lockdown project has come. Bridgeen admits: “We were winging it to begin with; we didn’t realise how serious it would get! The buzz with the pop up is just amazing; we’re all helping each other. To open up in the city centre would have been such a risk for us to do alone.