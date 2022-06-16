ForSight to open new charity shop in city centre

ForSight is Northern Ireland’s newest chain of charity stores specifically established to raise funds for initiatives designed to enhance and empower the lives of children and adults who are blind or vision impaired.

These initiatives include assisting children and their families, providing sporting opportunities to everyone through Vision Sports Ireland, contributing to undergraduate bursaries and academic research for effective clinical intervention for the advancement of sight loss treatment.

ForSight in Omagh, County Tyrone was the first store to open its doors on March 16, and shortly afterward, the second store arrived on April 22 in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

ForSight aims to empower people who are blind or visually impaired.

The stores stock a fabulous collection of preloved clothes, accessories, and homeware. The team at our Enniskillen store was joined by Julie Silvestri from Queens University Belfast, which will receive funding from ForSight for research into sight loss conditions.

To match the ambition to help as many people in Northern Ireland who are blind or vision impaired as possible, ForSight will soon be arriving here in the city and the hope is that members of the local community will become involved in all aspects of the operation.

ForSight is currently recruiting for a store manager, full time, a sales assistant who can work 16 hours and also for volunteers

To apply for any of the available positions please email [email protected] with your CV and contact details.

A spokesperson for ForSight said: “The innovative and modern design in ForSight stores will continue to challenge the perception of how a charity shop is or should be.