IN PICTURES: 2021 Christmas Market in Derry City Centre

The market returns this Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, at the same place.
1. DER - CHRISTMASS MARKETS GUILDHALL SQ
One of the many food stalls at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 050
2. DER - CHRISTMASS MARKETS GUILDHALL SQ
Adam B fan enjoying a candyfloss at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 052
3. DER - CHRISTMASS MARKETS GUILDHALL SQ
Some of the stalls at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 055
4. DER - CHRISTMASS MARKETS GUILDHALL SQ
People browse at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 056