Stall holders at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 048

IN PICTURES: 2021 Christmas Market in Derry City Centre

There was a bit of a festive buzz in Derry at the weekend as the first of two Christmas markets was staged in Guildhall Square.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:05 am

The market returns this Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, at the same place.

One of the many food stalls at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 050

Adam B fan enjoying a candyfloss at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 052

Some of the stalls at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 055

People browse at the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2148GS – 056

