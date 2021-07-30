Local personality Eoghan Quigg and Store Manager Niall Harrigan officially open the new£8m Lidl superstore in Springtown on Thursday morning.Photos: George Sweeney. DER2130GS - 022

IN PICTURES: £8m new Lidl opens in Springtown area of Derry

Eoghan Quigg joins staff and early bird shoppers as the new Lidl in Derry opens.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:40 am

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - LIDL STORE OPENING

Staff team meeting prior to the opening of the new£8m Lidl superstore in Springtown on Thursday morning. DER2130GS - 023

2. DER - LIDL STORE OPENING

First customer through the door at the opening of the new£8m Lidl superstore in Springtown on Thursday morning. DER2130GS - 024

3. DER - LIDL STORE OPENING

Customers arrive at the new£8m Lidl superstore in Springtown on Thursday morning. DER2130GS - 025

4. DER - LIDL STORE OPENING

Customers shopping in the new£8m Lidl superstore in Springtown on Thursday morning. DER2130GS - 026

