Menarys department store returns to Strabane town centre after three years

Strabane town has secured the return of popular retail store Menarys, with the new premises at Abercorn Square to open to the public on October 30.

Kieran Kennedy, Chairperson of Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) welcoming the news saying: “On behalf of Strabane BID, I am thrilled to see Menarys back in our town centre.

"Their return is a major boost for local retail and will further boost footfall in the heart of Strabane. Menarys is a family brand known for quality, service and a genuine commitment to their customers — values that fit perfectly with the spirit of our own local business community.

"We are delighted to be working closely with Managing Director, Stephen McCammon, and the team to support this latest chapter in their Strabane retail journey and wish them every success at this key milestone.”

New Store manager, Julie pictured ahead of the opening.

Menary’s has returned to Strabane town centre after three years, and is set to open their new 7,000 sq. ft. store on 18 Abercorn Square (previously House Proud) on Thursday, October 30 at 11am with special promotions and offers planned for the opening.

Menarys is a family business which began in 1923 in Dungannon, Co Tyrone and is now trading in 24 locations.

Managing Director, Stephen McCammon said: “We are delighted to be returning to Strabane some 31 years after we first opened in the town, back in 1994. Strabane has always been a strong market for Menarys and we were deeply saddened to have had to leave after the expiry of our lease in 2022.

“Throughout those three years we have explored several options, but at last, we believe we have found the best option for us. The building that was previously Houseproud and was Linton Robinson before that offers us both the scale and location we need to offer the widest range of product possible.

“The reaction we’ve received in recent weeks to the announcement of our reopening has been incredible and we are so grateful for every encouraging message from customers, old and new and indeed from the business and civic community.”

"Our whole team share my excitement to be returning to Strabane and to once again being an important part of the community. We look forward to serving you soon.”

Menarys will stock a full range of ladies and mens fashions, Lingerie & Nightwear, Handbags, accessories and gifts, home furnishings, cookshop, linens and luggage.

The Strabane store will be home to a host of brands including B. Young, White Stuff & Fransa, fashionable outerwear from Regatta, a vast range of cookware from Stellar & Judge alongside bedding by Bedeck and handbags and accessories from brands such as David Jones & Powder and their exclusive Luggage range ‘VOYAGE’.

Menarys will also welcome DFI Beds to their new store in Strabane.

Menarys have invited everyone to the Launch Day on Thursday, October 30 at 11am for a chance to win £200 in shopping vouchers, plus Hook the Duck giveaways and opening offers through to Sunday, November 2.