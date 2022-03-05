New Derry Pop Up Shops: Elaine Duffy’s Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do
Elaine Duffy, Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do is one of six new pop up businesses in Derry & Strabane and is based at Foyleside Shopping Centre.
Elaine Duffy lives and breathes vintage fashion. Inspired by old Hollywood movies, and her stylish grandmother, who “never had a hair out of place, and looked like she’d walked out of a magazine”, the Derry woman loves hunting down preloved pieces and emulating looks from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.
The mum-of-one has now turned her love of old school glamour into her own business. Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do will stock a mix of original vintage clothing and handmade items such as aprons, hair accessories, corsages, and rockabilly-inspired pieces.
“Vintage clothes tell a story, there’s a history behind them,” she says. “I want to offer timeless pieces that suit all ages and sizes, and keep it very much about sustainability - reworking things instead of them ending up in landfill, as well as making my own products.”
Elaine is “over the moon” to have landed a place in the RE:IMAGINE pop up, and has already been discussing collaborations with the other start-ups.
“It’s a great way to get the high street back up and revived, and get the blood running back through it,” she says.
“You’re part of a community. We can reach out to each other for support and ideas, and there’s going to be so much creativity going on in there.”