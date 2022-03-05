New Derry Pop Up Shops: Elaine Duffy’s Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do

Elaine Duffy, Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do is one of six new pop up businesses in Derry & Strabane and is based at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 9:42 am

Elaine Duffy lives and breathes vintage fashion. Inspired by old Hollywood movies, and her stylish grandmother, who “never had a hair out of place, and looked like she’d walked out of a magazine”, the Derry woman loves hunting down preloved pieces and emulating looks from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

The mum-of-one has now turned her love of old school glamour into her own business. Vintage Star – Mend & Make Do will stock a mix of original vintage clothing and handmade items such as aprons, hair accessories, corsages, and rockabilly-inspired pieces.

“Vintage clothes tell a story, there’s a history behind them,” she says. “I want to offer timeless pieces that suit all ages and sizes, and keep it very much about sustainability - reworking things instead of them ending up in landfill, as well as making my own products.”

Elaine is “over the moon” to have landed a place in the RE:IMAGINE pop up, and has already been discussing collaborations with the other start-ups.

“It’s a great way to get the high street back up and revived, and get the blood running back through it,” she says.

“You’re part of a community. We can reach out to each other for support and ideas, and there’s going to be so much creativity going on in there.”

Dragon’s Den style pitches leads to six new pop up shops in Derry & Strabane
