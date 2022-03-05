New pop up shops Derry: Laura Miller, Oh Sew Design Co

Crocheting and embroidery aren’t skills that most 20-year-olds would be passionate about these days.

But from an early age, Laura Miller was keen to learn the traditional techniques for herself – with a little help from modern technology.

“My granny and mum taught me how to knit and sew when I was young and I’ve continued this on. I also learned a lot from videos on YouTube – you can find everything on there!” she says.

“It’s important to me that this tradition continues as it provides a connection to older generations that otherwise may be lost. Every stitch is different from the rest, it’s a unique product every time.”

Laura launched Oh Sew Design Co in February 2020, selling her handmade pieces online and via social media - from wall hangings and personalised embroidery, to colourful crocheted tote bags.

“I think coming up with ideas is my favourite part. I get inspiration from all sorts of places. After school I went to do charity work in Nepal, there’s so much colour used in their markets, prayer flags and festivals,” Laura says.