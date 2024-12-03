Opening hours and dates for late night Christmas shopping at Derry's Foyleside, Richmond and Quayside centres

It’s that time of year again when some of the city’s biggest shopping centres, complexes and other stores extend their opening hours to facilitate everyone in the run up to Christmas.

As of the coming week, the shutters will be up for longer on many businesses across the city, with the three shopping centres within Derry’s city centre, Richmond Centre, Foyleside Centre and Quayside Shopping Centre among those which have now confirmed their opening hours over the festive period.

Foyleside Shopping Centre has confirmed the centre is open 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday this week, and from next Monday on, December 9 it will be open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

Normal centre opening for Saturdays from 9am and 7pm will apply, except for the Saturday before Christmas, December 21 when Foyleside will open until 8pm.

Sunday opening hours at Foyleside are from 12pm where coffee shops are open, and for some stores that are able to trade, and others open for browsing.

Meanwhile the Richmond Centre has confirmed to the Journal that it is starting its late night shopping next week on Wednesday, December 11.

On weekdays, Monday through to Friday, between December 11 to December 23, the Richmond Centre will be open from 9am to 10pm each day.

On the Saturdays of December 14 and 21m the centre will be open 9am to 6pm and on Sunday December 15 from 1pm to 6pm with Quiet Santa available from 12pm to 1pm on that date and the following Sunday, December 22 at the same time 12pm to 1pm. On Sunday, December 22 there will be extended opening hours from 10am to 6pm for larger retail stores at the Richmond Centre.

On Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24, the centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, and reopens on Thursday, December 26 from 10am to 5pm.

It will then be open as follows: Fri 27.12.24 - 9am to 9pm; Sat 28.12.24 - 9am to 6pm; Sun 29.12.24 - 1pm to 6pm; Mon 30.12.24 - 9am to 6pm; Tues 31.12.24 - 9am to 5pm; Wed 01.01.25 - Closed.

Normal hours resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Before all that, the centre is gearing up to hosts its Richmond Winter Market this Sunday, December 8 from 1pm to 5pm on Level 3 across from JD Sports.

Meanwhile Quayside Shopping Centre and car park will also have special arrangements in place for the Christmas period.

Quayside ’s trading hours on December 19, 20, 21 and 23 will be from 6am to midnight, while the car park will be open for an extended period until 1am on those dates. On Sunday, December 22, trading will be from 12.30pm to 6pm with the car park open until 7pm. On Christmas Eve, December 24 trading hours will be from 5am to 7pm with the car park open until 8.30pm.

Quayside is closed on Christmas Day and on December 26, and will be back open from 8am to 9pm on December 27, 8am to 8pm on December 28, 12.30pm to 6pm on December 29, 8am to 9pm on December 30, and 8am to 7.30pm on New Year’s Eve, December 31. The centre will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The extended car park opening hours over the festive period is to accommodate extended shopping hours over the festive period for Quayside’s Tesco store and some of the other stores, and for people more generally in town.

For updates check the various centres’ social media pages or websites.

For Foyleside Shopping Centre, see: https://www.foyleside.co.uk/

For the Richmond Centre, see: https://www.richmondcentre.co.uk/

For Quayside Shopping Centre, check out: https://www.facebook.com/QuaysideCentre/