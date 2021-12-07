Oxfam Ireland encourages Derry shoppers to give a Christmas gift that ‘means more’

Stocking fillers like candles, calenders, game and homeware are available to buy in Oxfam shops throughout Ireland and online as well as tech and festive fair trade gifts.

Speaking at the launch of Oxfam’s sustainable gift collection, Trevor Anderson, Director of Trading for Oxfam Ireland, said, “We’re delighted to launch our range of sustainable, ethical and unique Christmas gifts.

“More and more, we see people wanting to purchase gifts for their loved ones that are not only high quality and unique, but also support those in need. Every time someone in Derry purchases a gift from Oxfam, they are directly supporting Oxfam’s work worldwide and supporting workers and crafts people.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re encouraging Christmas shoppers to pop into one of our 46 shops throughout the island of Ireland, or check out our online Christmas pop-up shop – it couldn’t be easier to buy a gift that means more this Christmas!”

Oxfam have also launched the ‘Oxfam Unwrapped’ gifts which allows people to buy gift cards for Oxfam stores. This allows people to give ethical Christmas gifts.

According to Mark Mellett, Director of Fundraising and Marketing for Oxfam Ireland, “The pandemic has made the most vulnerable even more vulnerable. For families already facing the threat of war, hunger and life-threatening diseases like cholera, Covid-19 only adds to the daily fear and uncertainty they feel. By giving an Unwrapped gift this Christmas, you could provide a life-changing gift for a struggling family. By buying one of our Unwrapped gifts such as ‘a wee gift’ or ‘soap-prise’, Derry people are helping to provide much needed sanitation and hygiene education for families in need, or shoppers can also choose a gift that supports girls’ education, or livelihoods. Whatever gift you choose, you’ll be helping to beat poverty for good this Christmas.

“Oxfam Unwrapped is an ideal gift for that person who has everything. By giving an Oxfam Unwrapped gift, Oxfam’s work worldwide can continue to provide life-changing support to communities who are most in need. It’s a perfect gift for those looking to shop with a conscience this year, so we are encouraging consumers to visit our online Unwrapped store or their local Oxfam store and help those in need, today.”