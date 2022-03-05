Strabane’s new Pop Up shop: Jenna Mitchell’s Scottie Paws

Jenna Mitchell’s Scottie Paws is one of six new pop up shops in Derry & Strabane and is based at Strabane Pagoda.

Fashion isn’t just for humans, as animal lover Jenna Mitchell has discovered.

Her range of quirky, eye-catching Scottie Paws accessories has proved a huge hit for four-legged fashionistas and their owners, who want their pets to stand out from the crowd. “Nowadays, dogs aren’t working dogs, people have them for company and companionship,” Jenna says. “They are like people’s children. I had one woman recently who purchased three collars and three bows so she could change up the look.”

Mum-of-three Jenna began working on Scottie Paws when the horse-riding stables she runs in Campsie had to temporarily close during the pandemic. She began sourcing fabrics, branding and suppliers, and selling products in a range of sizes from mini dogs, large dogs, cats and horses.

Now, having secured a place on the RE:IMAGINE scheme, Jenna will have her own standalone pop up in Strabane’s Pagoda. “There’s enough worry when you’re starting out as a business. Having this retail space takes so much of the financial pressure off it,” says Jenna.“You can’t put into words what it means. You’ve never met such supportive people – Deirdre from the Fashion and Textile Design Centre, Emma from Strabane BID, and all the other start-ups. There’s great camaraderie. Our products are all so different, but we share that common thread of grit and passion.”