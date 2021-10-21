The Spend Local card, worth £100, can be used in all local shops and businesses that can accept card payments. A huge number of people have applied for the scheme so far but time is running out before the online portal closes. With this in mind, the Derry Journal took to the streets to ask people where their favourite shop is.

Anna Kelly from Buncranna: “Primark for me definitely. But it’s lovely to just take a walk around too. We were in the Craft Village here and there’s some lovely ideas for Christmas presents and teacher gifts and things.”

Bernadette Doherty from Buncranna: “Probably Primark too but I used to work in The Buttery in Shipquay Street years ago before I went to America so I used to come into Derry shopping all the time but Primark would be one of my shops and Dunnes Stores.”

Tom Breslin from Derry: “The Whatnot, the antique shop up on Bishop Street. It’s totally unique. It has chandeliers, furniture, a nice fella who runs it - it was his mothers business. He told me she used to sell things in the market. So it’s a great store!”

Ryan Brenan from Derry: “My favourite shop is Tescos because you get everything you need in it and I worked there for 11 years.”

Marlene Skuce from Strabane: “I love coming here to the craft village here in Derry to catch up on all the shops and once upon a time I was able to shop in Sri Lanka in an artisan shop there.”