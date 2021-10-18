The first Black Friday events will be happening this November since the pandemic.

Shoppers will once again be able to scramble for deals in person, after spending last year only being able to access offers online.

So, when is Black Friday 2021 and how can you get the most out of Black Friday?

When is Black Friday 2021 in the UK?

Black Friday falls this year on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Retailers will offer plenty of early discounts available from the beginning of November, but some some will save the best discounts and deals for Black Friday itself.

When is Cyber Monday 2021 in the UK?

Cyber Monday takes place this year on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Seen as less important now, as many retailers offering online discounts long before Black Friday.

Often the deals you can get on Cyber Monday are similar to those available over the Black Friday weekend.

How can I find the best early Black Friday deals?

Black Friday deals are not only available on the day, with many retailers offering discounts from as early as the last week of October.

Black Friday is ideally suited for saving money on expensive electronics such as TVs, smartphones and laptops, but it's important to be wary that some deals and discounts might not reflect the true savings and it's best to shop around prior to Black Friday and see how much the items are being advertised for.

Once you know what items you want, to ensure you get the most out of your discounts, create a bookmark wish list in advance, so you can get straight to the items you are interested in and don't have to spend time sorting through the items you don't want.

Saving time is important as some of the best deals will sell out quickly.

Why do we have Black Friday?

Black Friday started in the USA and coincided with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November, with Black Friday falling on the day after, similar to the Boxing Day sales setup in the UK.

The popularity of Black Friday spread, with it becoming the peak pre-Christmas online sales day in the UK.