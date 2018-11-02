Snazzy Yazzi is ‘Best Personal Fashion Blog’

A local fashion blogger was crowned as the winner of the best ‘Personal Fashion Blog’ at the recent Blog Awards Ireland.

Artigarvin native Yasmin Robinson runs Snazzy Yazzi, a blog which she started in January 2017.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ following the win, Yasmin said she was “in complete shock” when her name was announced at the ceremony in Dublin’s Tramline.

“I went down with my Mum, Aunt and best friend Mairead. It was just mad. We went in and the crowd was unreal. We were just going down for a night out, I never thought I would win it, we thought the craic down there would be good enough. I actually didn’t expect it,” said Yasmin.

Yasmin wore a dress from McElhinneys along with a specially designed Sass & Halo crown to go with the ‘Day of the Dead’ theme of the awards.

She added that her website had “a bit of a revamp” earlier in the year, and this may have helped her chances in taking home the top prize.

“I think the Style Inspo and the new shop page on my site made me stand out.

“This year as well, I’ve tried to include more photos of me instead of just stock images off websites, so I think that’s helped me a bit. The website got a revamp earlier this year, just a bit of a freshen up, and it has helped,” she said.

Looking to the future, she added: “I’d like to be able to work with more companies in the future and go into styling a bit more. Maybe working with more brands, but we’ll see.

“This is only the start. I wasn’t expecting much to change overnight, it was always going to be a slow process. I’ll still have to work hard at it, but hopefully there will more opportunities for collaborating with more brands.”

Offering advice to potential bloggers, Yasmin added: “Just go for it, and be true to yourself, and just be yourself.

“It sounds so clichéd but I think that’s how I got to where I am because I am just being myself and I’m not trying to pretend to be something I’m not.”

You can find Snazzy Yazzi at https://snazzyyazi.com/