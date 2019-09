Some of the comments left on our 16 things you could do in Derry in the '90s are so funny we just had to share them with you

1. 'Absolute nightmare'... "The wave machine over in Lisnagelvin was an absolute nightmare if you didnt have a decent float". jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 'You missed Marlene's' "Loved the flashback but you missed Marlenes next door to Squires. Rammed at the door for the best chicken fillet burger or curry and chips". jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 'Meeting my wee granny...' "So many of these bring back memories - using punts; going to Squires; then Wheelers and meeting my wee granny on a Friday after school and going to the Lep." jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 'Eating a sausage supper in Squires' "I remember eating sausage suppers inside Squires. Why were you all ordering burgers outside for?" jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more