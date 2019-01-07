SSE Airtricity Scholarships for Derry students

Students who have benefited from the largest ever SSE Airtricity Scholarship round have been presented with their funds at a recent awards ceremony in Ulster University.

A total of seven students from Derry are included in the 15 recipients, who have all recently started STEM courses at Ulster University, and are just some the 2018 recipients of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship.

This is the fifth year of the Scholarship, which is run by SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s largest provider of greener energy, and this year it is supporting more students than ever before.

The fund supports students living close to the company’s wind farms and provides 50% funding support towards the cost of third level fees for students commencing first year studies in STEM-associated subjects at partner colleges. Alongside the students from Ulster University, the fund also supports students at North West Regional College and South West College.

Among the students receiving the SSE Airtricity Scholarship in 2018 are Derry students Emma Doherty, Aaron Connolly, Harry Curran, Dylan Browne, Ruairi Doherty, Eoghan Doherty and Conor McGuinness.

To date the fund has supported the education of more than 100 students with over £350,000 worth of funding. The completion of SSEs Tievenameenta and Slieve Divena II Wind Farms means that the overall fund has increased in 2018, and support for Ulster University students will double to almost £90,000.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mia Fahey McCarthy, Head of Sustainability at SSE Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide financial support for even more students with this year’s SSE Airtricity Scholarship.

“The programme has been an incredible success, with demand growing each year, and more than 100 students already benefitting from the fund.”