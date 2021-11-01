Fireworks light up Derry 'the home of Hallowe'en' in thrilling festival finale

The inclement weather conditions didn’t dampen the spirit of the crowds who showed up in their tens of thousands to enjoy the spectacle and be part of the celebrations.

There was a rapturous welcome for the world famous celebrations as people took to the streets over three nights to discover just what makes Derry Hallowe'en so special. The celebrations came to an explosive end as a dual fireworks display lit up the skies over the River Foyle on Hallowe'en night, bringing the event to a reluctant close.

Last year Hallowe'en was largely put on hold due to Covid19, which made this year's magical programme all the more special for the home of Halloween.

The Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, enjoying the Hallowe'en festivities with revellers at the weekend.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it had been a fantastic return for the event.

"We have all had such a challenging 18 months and I know there was great disappointment when the festival couldn't go ahead in full last year, so it has been such a joy to see people returning to the city's streets this year.

"So much has gone into the careful planning of the new format for the event and we are delighted at the support we have received from far and wide. Derry Hallowe'en is nothing without the people who make it special, and this year that has been even more important.

"It's been a celebration of getting together again – albeit with some measures to keep everyone safe – but a fantastic coming together to share something that brings delight and entertainment to so many people.

"I want to thank the Council's team who have worked so hard over the past few months to make this happen. I also want to thank all our community and creative partners for sharing their amazing talents, the statutory agencies who made the safe delivery of this event possible, and our government and tourism partners for their dedication to local culture. But most of all thank you to all our visitors, and the people of this City who have turned out this weekend to reawaken the Walled City."

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said it had been a challenge, but also a huge pleasure to bring the festival back this year.

"Of course we have had to face challenges this year which we worked hard to address, and during all our planning we were mindful that me may have to adapt to changing circumstances. If anything the past year and a half has taught us, it's that you can't take anything for granted and flexibility is key.

"The Festival and Events team have worked closely with Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI), Tourism Ireland, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance and other industry bodies in developing a safe plan for this year's event.

"I am delighted to see that so many people were just waiting for the return of Derry Hallowe'en and we had tens of thousands of visitors here over the course of the weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who followed our guidance in terms of safety, and played their own part in making Derry Hallowe'en a success. Local businesses in particular have been thrilled to see the celebration back as it has such an impact on the local economy. It has been a real pleasure seeing people embracing the festivities, getting into their Halloween costumes and getting out and about once again."

Derry Hallowe'en is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, the Executive Office, Translink, Donegal County Council and the North West Development Fund.