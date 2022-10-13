The city and district will be a hub of spine-chilling entertainment and spooky atmosphere from Friday until Monday with plenty of free activities for all the family to enjoy.

With mesmerising projections, installations, characters and more to chill even the coldest of hearts, Derry's streets will catapult back in time as we tell the historical story of Walter de Burgh.

The lingering spirit of this starved knight will welcome locals and visitors and take them on a trail starting on Shipquay Street, through Bishop Street, into the Garden of Reflection and onto Pump Street, up to St. Columb's Cathedral, down London Street and back onto Bishop Street.

Spark! will be performing throughout the city. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photography

Across the Foyle, a spell will be cast over St. Columb's Park turning it into the Forest of Shadows for one weekend only.

Another realm will greet you with dancing flames, mesmerising displays and plenty of frights, lurking behind the shadows of the eerie forest. Beware of disorientating paths lined with shape-shifting creatures and shadows as the forest comes to life for all Hallows' Eve.

Other family-favourite highlights include The Trials & Tribulations of Winifred the Witch in The Guildhall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at various times, a Pumpkin Hunt on The Walls from Nine Hostages and Making a Monster craft session at The CCA.

The Central Library will host an array of themed events over the weekend including story-telling, Rhythm and Rhyme and craft sessions. Family-Friendly Spooky Tours will take place from Monday, October 24 – Thursday, October 27 and Spooky Tales and Scary Trails will kick off in the Bogside and the Fountain for those that are brave enough to follow 'one of the spookiest trails in Ireland'.

Saurus, the giant beasts from prehistoric times, will return to the streets of Derry this year with their deafening roar, as well as much-loved street act, Spark. Spark will light up the city centre with their high-impact drumming, high energy and dynamic choreography – a family favourite for sure.

A Hallowe’en AV Show will tell the story of Derry Hallowe’en at the Visit Derry centre in Waterloo Place while the Irish Video Game Orchestra will combine a mesmerising audio-visual display and stunning light show in St Columb's Hall on Saturday, October 29.

The family-fun weekend will come to a close with the return of the legendary Hallowe’en Parade on Monday, October 31 at 7pm, facilitated by the ever-talented North West Carnival Initiative, followed by the highly-anticipated firework finale show at 8pm.

Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said the team have been working incredibly hard to transform Derry into a spellbinding and spooktactular experience for everyone.

"Derry Hallowe’en is renowned around the world and we really try to make it bigger and better every year. We want to give our locals and visitors to the area something to remember. The entire city and district, as well as Donegal, will be involved this year with lots going on for all the family to see and do.