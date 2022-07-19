Grace O'Malley Tall Ship due in Derry on Thursday

She will be quite the sight coming up the Foyle and anyone near the water should look out for her from about 12pm.

The 164ft long schooner, left Sweden on July 15 with 20 crew onboard. The ship is captained by experienced and renowned Irish Captain Gerry Burns for its voyage across the North Sea, North of Scotland and then bound south for Derry.

“It’s a stunning ship and even people who aren’t sailing enthusiasts will be very interested in seeing it,” explained Catherine Noone from the Atlantic Youth Trust.

The Grace O'Malley

“We hope as many people as possible can come on board over the five days and see what a tall ship looks like for themselves.

“The Grace O’Malley is a Youth Development Ship for all of the young people of the island of Ireland. Young people will experience sailing, team work, a change of perspective and also create a pathway to a wide range of maritime careers. This is a project that can truly change lives.

“We want the ship to be as accessible as possible and that is why events such as this are so important in reaching out to young people and giving them their first introduction to life on board a ship," added Ms. Noone.