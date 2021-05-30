Weather forecast: sunshine to continue today and through Spring Bank Holiday weekend across UK

People relax on Brighton in southern England as temperatures rise across the country over the bank holiday weekend (Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Fine and dry conditions are expected to continue on Sunday as Britons make the most of their newly restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

The Met Office said eastern parts of England and Scotland will be overcast early, before the cloud retreats back to North Sea coastal areas where it may linger in places.

Evening cloud is forecast to spread from these coastal areas to eastern counties and parts of the Midlands in the evening, but a dry night with clear periods is predicted elsewhere throughout the UK.

The bank holiday weekend started well as London and the South East recorded highs of 21C on Saturday, sending people flocking to beaches and parks.

Saturday dawned cloudy across many parts of the UK, but the skies cleared as the morning progressed, making a lazy afternoon in a beer garden an attractive option.

In Cambridge, a floating bar did a roaring trade with the punters out on the River Cam and all those lining the banks.

The fine weather stretched the length of the country, with the mercury creeping over 20C in most areas.

Sunday across the north of England and the Midlands is expected to bring a few clouds but also expected highs of 22C. Wales will also bask in the ongoing sunshine on Sunday, with a top temperature of 21C.

It is a similar picture in Northern Ireland, while in Scotland things will be a little cooler with a maximum of around 15C in Edinburgh.

What’s the forecast for bank holiday Monday?

A dry Monday with warm sunshine is predicted for most areas, with early cloud over sections of England and Scotland again forecast to shift back to North Sea coastal regions as the day progresses.

But before catching some rays, the Met Office has warned the public to make sure they don plenty of sun cream as UV levels will be high or very high

The Met Office said: “Keep covered and wear a hat and sunglasses, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself.”