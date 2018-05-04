Stellar line-up for fantastic festival

The City of Derry Jazz Festival opened in fine style last night, as Mayor McHugh hosted an evening of premiere jazz entertainment in the Guildhall.

It kicked off a packed programme of music events taking place over the Jazz Festival weekend with headline act Van Morrison and over 60,000 music lovers expected to descend on the city for the biggest jazz celebration in the country.

A whole host of new talent has been confirmed for this year’s Jazz Festival programme, including the hot jumpin’ rhythm and blues band The Revolutionaires, Dinosaur, Kaz Hawkins, and one of the UK’s most authentic New Orleans style brass band The Heavy Beat Brass Band.

Events will be held in a host of venues across the city, from hotels and bars, to cafes and community spaces, with something to attract people of all ages.

Other new attractions include the Jessica Radcliffe Quartet; Barrence Whitfield from Boston’s Rumble Club; an eight-piece ska/reggae band from London called The Dualers; Irish jazz and folk singer, Mary Coughlan; the Swing Cats, Darren Beckett Trio and much, much more.

Regular festival goers will be delighted to hear that many of their jazz favourites such as The Red Stripe Band, The Ska Beat, Jiveoholics, Cat Scratch Fever Featuring Western Valley Hot Club, Paddy Sherlock and Les Swinging Lovers, The Jive Aces and Harry Connolly Band will all be making a welcome return to the festival, bringing with them their unique style of musical performance and personality.

The City of Derry Jazz festival is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Diageo and Tourism Northern Ireland.

For full details of the Jazz Festival line-up and to download a copy of the programme visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DerryJazzFestival and Twitter @DerryJazzFest for regular updates.