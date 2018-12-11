Successful Winter Market

The Housing Executive was proud to support the City’s Winter Market last weekend in the community marquee on Bishop Street.

Now firmly established as an annual two day event, the Winter Market aims to change the perception of what was a contested space adjacent to the interface wall.

Delivered by the Bogside Brandywell Initiative (BBI) as part of the Triax Peace Walls Project (PWP), the market has been successful in building community relations and aiding cohesion by creating an area where everyone feels safe to engage in cross-community activities.

Seen as a model of good practice, the market has brought about substantial attitudinal change in the locality, and regularly receives visits from community groups keen to learn from the impact that it has had.

In the run up to the event itself, the market generates months of sustained cross-community engagement, with local residents attending craft workshops, helping to produce goods to be sold.

This year, young attendees met Santa and Mrs Claus in the Magical Reindeer Garden. Other attractions included amusement rides, a play bus and a petting farm for children.

Rachel Mullan-Carlin, Community worker for the Triax Peace Walls Project said: “We are delighted this will be the fifth year of our Winter Market on Bishop Street.

“I would just like to thank the Housing Executive for their continued support over the five years as this event could not have been possible without them.

“I would also like to thank the residents from Bishop Street and the Fountain for their support and co-operation throughout the event.”

Eddie Doherty, West Area Manager at The Housing Executive added: “The Housing Executive is delighted to continue to support this project, as it brings communities together in a very positive way. I would like to congratulate all of those involved and thank them for a very positive contribution to the community and its cohesion.”