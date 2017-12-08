Support the ‘Festive Jail Break’ in aid of Children in Crossfire

Children in Crossfire are inviting the people of Derry and the northwest to come along to the Richmond Centre over the next two weekends to support their 2017 ‘Festive Jail Break’ fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 in the shopping centre from 10.00am to 6.00pm.

Among those going ‘into jail’ this year will be members of up-and-coming new local band Lavengro and recently crowned ‘Mrs Ireland’ Jennifer Taylor.

Everyone involved will be hoping to raise enough money for Children in Crossfire to break free in time for Christmas.

Speaking ahead of the event, Eileen Warren from Children in Crossfire said: “Children in Crossfire delivers early childhood development programmes in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

“We ensure the youngest children are able to fulfil their educational potential, including by helping them and their families get the nutritious food and clean water they need.

“With the kind support of the people of Derry and the northwest we are able not only to save lives but to change them for the better. Just £6 will help a child overcome severe malnutrition. £25 will provide safe, clean water for an entire family.

“That’s what the money we collect on the next two Saturdays will help deliver. People here are always so generous, especially in the run-up to Christmas, thinking of those less well-off than themselves. We will be having a lot of fun, but the funds we will raise will make a very real difference for many people. Every penny helps and every penny will be very gratefully received.

“I urge Christmas shoppers to come along and to give what they can.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cic2 or text CICR60 to 70070 with their preferred amount.