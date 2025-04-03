Latest Electrical Choices - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nissan’s ongoing electrified product offensive will be powered up with the launch of two all-new electric vehicles this year with a third following shortly afterwards. First to arrive will be the new all-electric Micra designed by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in Paddington, London. However, it will be built at the company’s Douai plant in France.

It will share the same platform as the Renault 5 and will be available with two battery options: 40 and 52kWh, providing a maximum range of over 248 miles. Sales of the new Micra will begin before the end of the year.

The third generation of the company’s pioneering all-electric LEAF will start production shortly at Britain’s biggest car plant in Sunderland, with first cars rolling off the production line later this year. The LEAF is a significant model as the original started the mass-market electric vehicle revolution when it was introduced in 2010.

In addition, the 6,000-strong team will build upgraded versions of the Qashqai while the next generation Juke – available for the first time as an EV – will arrive in 2026.

Audi is now offering a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for the first time in the A5 series. The new generation of high-voltage batteries boasts around 45 percent higher capacity, suggesting an electric range of up to 67 miles on UK spec models. The A5 Avant e-hybrid quattro and the A5 Saloon e-hybrid quattro are powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine with an output of 252PS (185kW) and an electric motor that delivers up to 142PS (105kW). Combined total power output is 299PS (220kW).

At the heart of the new A5 plug-in hybrid is the new high-voltage battery at the rear of the vehicle. Its capacity has been boosted to 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh), a gain of roughly 45 percent. Maximum AC charging power has been increased to 11 kW which reduces the charging time from 0 to 100 percent to just 2.5 hours. The A5 Saloon e-hybrid quattro Technik opens pricing at £48,950 (OTR).

Alfa Romeo has also added a hybrid version to its previous all-electric Junior model range. Prices and specification for the hybrid version, the Ibrida, have just been confirmed, starting at £27,895. The range is already available with a choice of 156hp or 280hp electric powertrains.

Now, extending choice in the model line is the Junior Ibrida, powered by a 136hp 48V hybrid engine, which is paired with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21kW electric motor. Drive is through a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As well as allowing for efficient city driving, where is has the option to operate in electric-only mode at low speeds or under light load, it also helps to deliver additional performance for longer journeys. Four specification levels extend the choice to the range topping 280hp model at £42,295.

Alfa Junior Ibrida.

Fiat has taken its 600 model to the ultimate performance level in the Abarth 600e. It is the most powerful Abarth model ever with a 280hp, 207kW electric motor. Performance is quoted as 0-62mph in 5.85 seconds with a top speed of 124mph. A 240hp version opens the range at £36,975. The more expensive model slips in below the £40,000 threshold for the Expensive Car Supplement which comes into effect this month.