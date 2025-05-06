Small cars mid-year for offers under £200 a month - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renault is wooing customers mid-year with encouraging offers on its popular models. The Rendezvous event is a limited time promotion running from now until the 2ndJune. Featured models are the Clio hatchback and Captur MPV with monthly repayments coming in comfortably under the £200 mark.

The current 24-month 0% APR representative PCP finance offer gains a £500 deposit contribution for the Clio range and a £750 contribution for the Captur range. This makes a Clio evolution TCe 90 available for £154 per month, and a Captur evolution TCe 90 for £157 per month.

For example, the Clio requires a minimum deposit of 30% (£5,199) with the option to purchase outright at the end of the two year period. Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, cruise control, and automatic air conditioning.

Vauxhall has also introduced a new 0% Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer on selected Corsa petrol models, giving customers the opportunity to drive away for less than £200 per month over three years.

Vauxhall’s incentive runs to the 30th June, with up to three years on a PCP agreement. Again, a 30% customer deposit is required. The offer is available on selected Corsa GS and Corsa Ultimate petrol models, on what has become the UK’s best-selling small car. The on the road price includes metallic paint finishes with the option to trade the car in at the end of the 3-year period or make a final payment to own it outright.

With Vauxhall’s new PCP offer, customers can have the Corsa 1.2 Turbo Ultimate, including metallic paint, for just £180.90 per month over 35 months. At the end of the agreement, they have the flexibility to either part exchange the vehicle or pay an optional final payment of £12,474 to own it outright.

The GS model features sports-style front seats, and a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors for added convenience. Connectivity comes as standard with a 10-inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Building on the well-equipped GS trim, the Corsa Ultimate adds premium features which includes heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel and a driver’s seat with massage function and lumbar support. This model also introduces an updated infotainment system featuring satellite navigation with over-the-air map updates, a wireless phone charger and voice recognition.

Peugeot’s contribution to affordable monthly motoring is the 208 and E-208. Starting at £19,995 OTR, the 208 Style 1.2 Puretech is available over 48 months for £199 per month. It requires a customer deposit of £4,125 supported by a Peugeot deposit of £750.

At the end of the agreement there are three options: Part exchange the vehicle where equity is available, Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, or Return it. Excess mileage and vehicle condition charges may apply if you return the vehicle.

This Style model has a 3-cylinder 1.2 litre engine which produces a lively 81bhp driving through its manual gearbox. Standard equipment includes driver and front passenger comfort seats, electric windows, cruise control, rear parking sensors, hill start assist and sat nav with DAB radio. It also has Bluetooth and USB connection.

All offers are subject to dealer stock and manufacturers’ conditions.