Teddy bears donated to Foyle NSPCC to mark National Teddy Day

Build-A-Bear® marked National Teddy Day on Sunday by donating 5,000 of its toys to the NSPCC, including the Foyle Branch.

The soft brown bears have been given to children being helped by the charity’s services across the UK via the NSPCC’s 29 services centres – including its three bases in the North – Foyle, Belfast, and Craigavon.

Many of these young people will have experienced abuse or neglect and are receiving bespoke treatment from NSPCC practitioners.

Foyle volunteers Leon Sweeney, Louise Frazer and Rachel Naylor received their soft brown Build-A-Bear teddy bears last Friday, ahead of National Teddy Day.

Toys and play are an important part of some of the services the NSPCC deliver, helping young people recover from what can be deeply traumatic experiences.

Claire Harvey, NSPCC corporate partnerships fundraiser, said: “Toys can bring comfort and a much needed smile to a young person when going through difficult times.

“We can’t wait to start distributing these bears to children across the UK who are receiving treatment at our service centres.

“We would also like to say a massive thank you to Build-A-Bear for their wonderful donation - it really is cause for cele-BEAR-ation!”

Emily Fuhrman, Manager of Foundations and Giving at Build-A-Bear, said: “At Build-A-Bear, our mission is to add a little more heart to life, and we are committed to making days a little bit brighter for children in need.

“National Teddy Bear Day is one of our favourite days, and we are honoured to partner with the NSPCC to help bring comfort to children the organisation supports—and make their days a little brighter one bear hug at a time.”

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

Using voluntary donations, which make up around 90 per cent of our funding, they help children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening. Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.