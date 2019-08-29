Avoid these people at all costs!

The 16 worst type of people you could run into in Northern Ireland this weekend

If you have plans to do something nice and relaxing in Northern Ireland this weekend make sure you flick through this list first - it could stop a treat turning into a tragedy.

These are the 16 worst type of people you could run into in Northern Ireland this weekend.

N.I. folk love a good whinge but when that's all you do don't be surprised if people give you a wide birth when in public.

1. The Complainer

N.I. folk love a good whinge but when that's all you do don't be surprised if people give you a wide birth when in public.
other
Buy a Photo
May give unsolicited advice on why you should stop having soda bread with your Ulster fry - avoid at all costs!

2. The Personal Trainer

May give unsolicited advice on why you should stop having soda bread with your Ulster fry - avoid at all costs!
other
Buy a Photo
Despite being from places like Belfast, Bellaghy and Ballymena, many of these teenage girls speak with, wait for it, American accents. One, two, three... collective sigh!

3. The Kim Kardashian wannabe

Despite being from places like Belfast, Bellaghy and Ballymena, many of these teenage girls speak with, wait for it, American accents. One, two, three... collective sigh!
other
Buy a Photo
We've all met this person. He spends an absolute fortune on clubs, clothing and balls but couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat!

4. The golfer who thinks he's the next Rory McIlroy

We've all met this person. He spends an absolute fortune on clubs, clothing and balls but couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4