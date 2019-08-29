The 16 worst type of people you could run into in Northern Ireland this weekend If you have plans to do something nice and relaxing in Northern Ireland this weekend make sure you flick through this list first - it could stop a treat turning into a tragedy. These are the 16 worst type of people you could run into in Northern Ireland this weekend. 1. The Complainer N.I. folk love a good whinge but when that's all you do don't be surprised if people give you a wide birth when in public. other Buy a Photo 2. The Personal Trainer May give unsolicited advice on why you should stop having soda bread with your Ulster fry - avoid at all costs! other Buy a Photo 3. The Kim Kardashian wannabe Despite being from places like Belfast, Bellaghy and Ballymena, many of these teenage girls speak with, wait for it, American accents. One, two, three... collective sigh! other Buy a Photo 4. The golfer who thinks he's the next Rory McIlroy We've all met this person. He spends an absolute fortune on clubs, clothing and balls but couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat! jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4