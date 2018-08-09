The Address at Dublin 1 - bringing the staycation to the city

A lot of people wouldn’t consider Dublin as the location for a perfect ‘Staycation’ in Ireland, but after my recent experience in one of the captials newest hotels, I would urge them to reconsider.

The Address at Dublin 1 is a new standard of luxury in the heart of Dublin.

Nestled under the train tracks of Connolly Station, we could hear the sound of the trains as they trundled along over our heads at the check in desk.

The hotel is billed as the perfect city retreat, and once you step in the door, you would struggle to believe that you are in the heart of one of the busiest tourist capitals in Europe.

The Address at Dublin 1 is the latest hotel in the portfolio of the family owned McGettigan Group, and it is evident that a lot of heart and soul went into the design and finish of the hotel.

The hotel has a warm and welcoming feeling, but is still contemporary, as it is the first hotel in Dublin to have in room smart technology.

A one touch device controls in-room lighting, climate, and entertainment, with a direct connection to housekeeping, 24-hour concierge, and in-room dining. This special touch definitely puts the hotel a cut above the rest!

Another special touch is a welcome gift of Dairy Milk and crisps in the fridge for guests. It’s perfect to give any visitors to the country a taste of Ireland, and also for those who just fancy a bit of comfort food from home.

There are a number of dining options at The Address, including the Parlor, but we opted for McGettigans Cookhouse and Bar.

It’s billed as the “ultimate” casual dining experience in Dublin City, and it’s easy to see why, with its modern design and laid back feel.

The menu, food and service is far from laid back, with attention to detail paid at every corner.

I opted for the chicken wings as a starter, and fish and chips for my main course. Both dishes came as extremely generous portions, and could not be faulted for taste, flavour or presentation.

There is also an extensive drinks menu on offer at the Cookhouse, and any cocktail lover will find something that is right up their street. The staff were extremely acommodating, creating non-acoholic versions of some of the cocktails on the menu, which tasted just as good as the real thing!

The restaurant is excellent value for money, as the food and service is what you would expect from a fine dining establishment, especially in the heart of Dublin City centre.

Although the world is essentially your oyster in terms of nightlife in Dublin, we opted for a quiet, relaxing night in the hotel, and spoke to guests from across a globe as we took some time to unwind after dinner.

There are a range of pubs and clubs available on the doorstep of the hotel, so you would definitely save on taxi fare if you did fancy checking out Dublin’s famous nightlife.

After a sound nights sleep in the luxurious king size bed, we made our way downstairs for a buffet breakfast.

There was a range of options available, from your full Irish breakfast, to cereal and yogurt. I opted for a continental style breakfast, a selection of meats and cheese on different breads, which was light, but filling.

If you’re planning a staycation in the future, the Address at Dublin 1 should definitely be on your list.

With convienent parking close by, O’Connell Street a stones throw away, and all of the bars, restaurants and tourist attractions you could possibly want on your doorstep, you can get a taste of Dublin without feeling the hustle and bustle of a big city.

The Address at Dublin 1 really is a new standard of luxury, which brings guests the perfect blend of refined comfort and intimate service.

For more information, visit https://www.theaddressatdublin1.ie/